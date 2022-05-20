Three years ago the world of the Circus was crying Niki Lauda, a driver capable of winning three world titles and of overcoming the hell that took place at the Nurburgring in 1976 when his Ferrari caught fire following a run off the track during the Grand Prix held at the Nordschleife. The Austrian imposed himself in 1975 and 1977 at the wheel of Ferrari, then moved to Brabham, an adventure that did not have great luck.

After a temporary retirement Niki Lauda returned to F1 with the McLarenteam with which he won the third title of his career in 1984, mocking his boxing mate Alain Prost by half a point at the end of a season in which he won five races against the seven successes of the future four-time French champion.

Lauda then played a crucial role in Mercedes’ rise to the top of F1 by convincing Lewis Hamilton to join the cause of the Brackley team, of which he has been a member since 2013 after a long militancy in McLaren. Niki Lauda and Toto Wolff have constituted a management team that is nothing short of winning and the Mercedes team principal has never made any secret of missing Niki Lauda, ​​a perfect ‘counterpart’ for what was the duo at the helm of the Star’s house. three-pointed.

Today marks the third anniversary of Niki Lauda’s death and McLaren has decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to the 1984 world title winner driving the MP4 / 2 powered by the Tag-Porsche turbo engine. In fact, one was inaugurated at the Technology Center in Woking bronze statue Life-size depicting the three-time Austrian world champion.

In honor of Niki Lauda, ​​who passed away three years ago today, we’ve unveiled a bronze statue which will reside at the McLaren Technology Center. A three-time world champion, and a true legend of our sport, forever missed but always remembered. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/YIkuAeJwKp – McLaren (@ McLarenF1) May 20, 2022

“It is an honor for me to unveil this tribute to Niki Lauda today – the words of the CEO of McLaren Zak Brown – three times world champion, twice with Ferrari and then miraculously returned to F1 after retiring, winning another title with McLaren. He was a hero who always said what he thought, will never be forgotten and forever remembered here in Woking ”.

“Forever in our hearts”instead, it was the dedication of the Ferrari published on Twitter in honor of Niki Lauda.