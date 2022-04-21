London (AFP)

Police have searched the home of defender Harry Maguire after the Manchester United captain received a bomb threat.

Maguire suffered a difficult season with the “Red Devils”, in which he was subject to criticism due to his fluctuating performance and repeated mistakes.

Cheshire police searched Maguire’s home to ensure his safety, without knowing the identity of the person who made the threat.

A Maguire spokesman said: “In the last 24 hours, Maguire has received a serious threat to his family’s home. He has reported the matter to police, who are now looking into the matter.”

“The safety of his family and his surroundings is the priority for Harry, he will continue to prepare for the weekend match as usual and we will not give any further details at the moment.”

This incident comes to make matters worse for Maguire’s tragic season, and he was in the starting lineup that fell by a clean four against rivals and host Liverpool in the league on Tuesday.

His next task will be against his host Arsenal on Sunday in a crucial match in the struggle for the seats that qualify for the Champions League next season.

United, which is ranked sixth in the league, announced on Thursday that it has signed Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag, coach of Ajax Amsterdam, to supervise the team from next season, replacing the temporary German Ralf Rangnick.