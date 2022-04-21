In a tumultuous start to the season in terms of results, with three winners and nine different drivers on the podium in the first three races, the Austin event offered the first demonstration of stability. Enea Bastianini won the second victory of the year and Alex Rins got on the podium for the second consecutive time: after having conquered the third place in Argentina, in fact, the Spaniard managed to finish second, also jumping to second position in the general classification, just 5 points from the Gresini driver.

This situation leads the Suzuki rider to have the opportunity to leave Portimao as leader, confirming a very solid start to the season, totally in contrast to the unstable 2021, in which he had great speed but made many mistakes and crashed too often. For this, the Catalan has ensured that he has prepared properly during the winter, working a lot on both the mental and physical aspects.

On Thursday in Portimao, where the Portuguese Grand Prix is ​​held this weekend, Rins explored more of these aspects on which he worked and which led him to a transformation in the way he approached the races: “I worked on the mind with a psychologist, and I also focused on the physical. The bike has taken a step forward and that helps too. It’s all a sum, that the bike is running well and that the rider does a good job ”.

Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: MotoGP

Last year, right on this track, Rins crashed when he crossed the line in pursuit of Fabio Quartararo in the fight for the victory: “Last year’s crash was very close to the limit, very strange. Not because I was over the edge, on the previous lap I had done exactly the same thing and nothing had happened. I don’t know if this year, in an identical situation, I would face it differently. The truth is, I don’t like putting myself in this situation too much. We are at a very high level, similar to that of our rivals, and we must always seek the limit without exceeding it ”.

Rins does not see, or does not want to reveal, the strong points in which he may have improved: “Personally I see myself similar to last year, perhaps what has changed is the determination with which we face the races, I think it is better than last year”.

The Suzuki rider in fact plans to continue on the same line with the arrival of the world championship in Europe, thanks to his second position in the general classification which leads him to stay ahead of his teammate Joan Mir: “We arrive in Portimao motivated and happy, it’s a track that we like and suits us quite well. But it will be complicated, many riders go fast here, it’s one more weekend. We focus on Friday, we will see how the weather is, because there could be some sessions in the wet and in mixed conditions. We will have to be very careful to be able to enter Q2 ”.

“Whether I’m second in the championship or have finished ahead of my teammate in the last three races, nothing changes me. In the end what matters is how you get to Valencia, the last race. I am motivated and perhaps I am in one of my best moments. But I think it is the result of the combination of the step forward made by the bike and the work done by us ”.