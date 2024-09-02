One point on the track, 12 on the Superlicense

Monza absolutely two-faced for the Haas and above all for its pilot Kevin Magnussenwho had to deal with a long-feared scenario that will finally materialize on the occasion of the next GP in Azerbaijan. If, on the one hand, the Dane returned to the points zone obtaining the 10th place and returning to the top 10 for the first time since the Austrian GP, ​​on the other hand he also suffered yet another penalty.

Following contact with Pierre Gasly at the Variante della Roggia during the 19th lap, Magnussen had to serve 10 second penaltybut not only that. The episode added further penalty points to his Superlicense which proved to be decisive in reaching the much feared 12 pointsthe maximum allowed. Now, by regulation, this figure coincides with automatic disqualification from the next GP, with Magnussen therefore not taking part in the Baku, Azerbaijan weekend, scheduled in two weeks.

Magnussen’s comment

These are Magnussen’s words at the end of the Italian GP: “I’m happy with our race, but I’m disappointed about the penalty – he explained – I had a slight contact with Gasly at Turn 4 and we both took the wrong corner, but there was no damage on either car, it was no consequences, and we were racing. I am happy with the point today, the balance and performance of the car, our strategy – we can take this burden off our shoulders”.

Penalty for Hülkenberg too

A race to forget, however, for Nico Hülkenberg. Starting from 13th place on the grid, the German’s comeback was hindered by a contact with Ricciardoalso penalised by 10 seconds. Back on the track, Hülkenberg lost further ground due to another contact with the other RB of Yuki-Tsunodawith #27 being considered guilty in this case. Here too, there was no shortage of further 10 second penaltyfor a 17th place finish: “It was a bad first lap – he commented – At Turn 8 I took the slipstream from Ricciardo and took the outside line, but he went sideways and didn’t give me any space, so we made contact and that cost me a bit of time. The engine went into anti-stall, so it took a bit of time to sort that out and I lost a few places. Then, because of the racing incident with Tsunoda, I had to come in to change the front wing, plus I had a penalty, which meant I lost a lot of time, so that was it. It was very positive that Kevin was there and that he drove decisively, so that’s something to take into consideration.”