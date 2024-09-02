Eastern border | The barrier is higher and denser than before

Eastern border|The Border Guard is building a total of 200 kilometers of permanent barrier along the eastern border.

Eastern border the barrier will be half a meter higher than previously planned and also denser, tells Border Guard.

The height of the fence will be 3.5 meters after the elevation.

The Border Guard will build a total of 200 kilometers of fixed barrier on the eastern border by the end of 2026. Initially, around 70 kilometers of fence will be built at international border crossings and their sites.

Finland’s eastern border is about 1,300 kilometers long.

Border Guard project manager Erkki Matilainen says in the announcement that trees have been removed from the barrier area in Southeast Finland, North Karelia and Kainuu for a distance of more than 50 kilometers.

“Construction is underway in the target area of ​​Nuijamaa–Vainikkala, which is 17 kilometers long,” says Matilainen.

The fence project has progressed as expected.

“The situation is good. The goals set for the project will be achieved within the schedule and budget,” says Matilainen.