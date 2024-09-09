Mexico City.- Actor Tyrese Gibson, famous for being part of the Fast and Furious film franchise, was arrested this Monday in Fulton County, Georgia, for not paying child support.

According to TMZ, Tyrese, 45, attended a hearing on Monday morning and ended up handcuffed by local authorities.

A judge had ordered him to pay $10,000 a month in child support, starting in April 2023, but Tyrese refused. The actor was then charged with contempt and thrown out of court. Judge Kevin Farmer told TMZ on Monday that Tyrese could avoid jail time if he pays $73,000, of which $7,500 would go to pay the attorney fees of his ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

Tyrese and Samantha divorced in 2020, after tying the knot in 2017. They are parents to five-year-old daughter Soraya. The actor also shares a daughter, born in 2007, with another ex-wife, Norma Mitchell.

On Sunday, Gibson posted a series of videos and messages on his social media asking his followers for contacts of some media outlets and journalists to talk about his case. “If you have a contact and a direct email, leave a fire emoji in the comments and I will follow you on Instagram so I can send my detailed documents to real journalists, not bloggers or anyone who just wants to make something viral,” Gibson wrote in a post. “This is not the celebrity talking. This is not the singer. This is not the actor. This is a man who does not want favors. This is not a man who has money. This is a man who just wants things done according to the law.” He also expressed his nervousness about being arrested on Monday during his hearing, which in the end did happen. “Of course I’m nervous about what awaits me tomorrow (Monday) with Judge Kevin Farmer,” said the actor, worried. “The love a father can have for his children cannot be fully explained… Whatever the outcome of today, I am and will forever be their father,” Tyrese added in another Instagram post, uploaded on Monday, hours before his arrest.