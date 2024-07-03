EU Stocks Rise. Mps and Bper Sprint

Business Square opens higher in line with other European stock markets, following the speeches by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde and that of the Fed, Jerome Powell at the Sintra Central Banks Forum. The inflation rate in the eurozone slowed to 2.5% in June, down from 2.6% in May. But investors’ eyes are also still on the second round of the French elections and any possible withdrawal pacts between the parties.

In Milan the Ftse Mibafter yesterday’s losses, rises by 0.55% to 33,664 points. In the rest of Europe, the Cac 40 of Paris records +1%, the FTSE 100 London’s +0.38%, the Ibex 35 of Madrid rises by 0.84% ​​and the Dax 30 Frankfurt by 0.69%.

Bank employees are positive with Understanding +0.28%, Bper Bank +1.17%%, Mps Bank +2.21%, Unicredit +0.62%, Mediobanca +0.32%. Eyes on Unipol which gained 0.38%, after yesterday announcing that it had increased its stake in the capital of Bper Bank with an additional share equal to 4.77% through a ‘share swap’ contract.

Counteract the cars with Iveco +0.59% and Stellantis -0.64% despite the +11.4% of car sales in Italy compared to June 2023. Among industrialists Pirelli +0.51% and Leonardo +0.79%. Stm +1.48%. Among luxury stocks it recovers Brunello Cucinelli +0.65%. Among energy stocks Eni +0.06% and Is in the -0.46%. Weak Tim -0.04 after the sale of NetCo to Kkr.

The Spread between 10-year BTPs and their German counterparts opens at 143 points, down from yesterday’s close of 146. The yield falls to 4.037%. French oats are trading around 70.4 points from 72 at yesterday’s close, with the yield slightly up to 3.305%.