The Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi They made chess history this Tuesday after agreeing, after seven games in the final of the World Cup of blitz games, to a draw to proclaim themselves both winners of the title.

Seven games (4 and 3 tiebreakers) and the score 3.5 -3.5 motivated both to reach an agreement after a brief talk between the No. 1 in the Elo ranking, Carlsen, and the tough opponent he already met. faced in 2021 and 2023.

This pact for history was later explained by Carlsen: “If we had continued, one of us would have won by exhaustion. That would have been very cruel. We were both very tired and nervous. As is normal, there will be people for and against.”Carlsen used in his defense. Regarding whether he would have shared the crown with another player other than Nepomniachtchi, he said: “It is a hypothetical question; I think what has happened is good.”

The curious thing is that this decision has been endorsed by the president of the International Federation (FIDE), the Russian Arkady Dvorkovic, who accepted that the silver would remain vacant and that the two competitors shared the trophy.

Many have applauded the sportsmanship of both, but there has also been criticism of Carlsen, who led the initiative for this agreement in a week marked by his jeans controversy.

“Officially, the chess world is a joke. This has never happened in history. I can’t believe, for the second time this week, that FIDE is controlled by a player. There can only be one world champion!“, claimed in X the American Hans Niemann, the Norwegian’s great rival who even denounced Carlsen for cheating.

The other protagonist, Ian Nepomniachtchi, also spoke about this, asserting in an act of humility that “Carlsen is currently the best player in the world in blitz games” and he played down Niemann’s condemnation: “It’s good that Hans has an account of X, that’s how he entertains us.