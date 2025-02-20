The struggle between the presidents of CEOE and Cepyme has been aggravated by the complaints of the leader of the Employer of SMEs, Gerardo Cuerva, by the Continuous pressures that – sources from their organization – indicate a part of Cepyme’s partners … received in recent weeks to support the possibility of voting delegately in the elections that the association will celebrate this spring. Those employers have informed Cepyme All kinds of calls and demands For these entrepreneurs to avoid that the delegated vote is supplied in the elections of the employer to which it will attend and predictably an alternative candidate that Antonio Garamendi is looking for, according to ABC.

Cepyme sources point out that this pressure was the one that caused the president of the institution to decide bring to the Board the change of the internal regulations To suppress the delegated vote and take away the temptation from the power to remotely their opinion by the “devices.” The complaint of the organization chaired by Cuerva points to that coercion has been directly economic, And he has even threatened with Remove headquarters from organizations.

From Cepyme they insist that the need to end the delegated vote (the possibility of exercising it through an intermediary with the power granted, without the need to go directly on election day) is justified by the interference that arrives precisely from organizations such as CEOE When opting for the vote if there is another rival candidate for Cuerva. This was also shown again yesterday by the president of Cepyme at the CEOE Board in which he insisted on putting those coercion on the table. However, Garamendi did not want to enter that field of confrontation, According to several sources that were in the match. In addition, he asked him to stop the leak of the leaks, as Garamendi described them, dropping the public opinion that the CEOE has tried to condition the position of a part of Cepyme’s partners in the vote.

The tension was cut again with a knife when the number two of the employer intervened before this forum, Miguel Garrido, also president of CEIM. A very respected leader in the organization, who has always spoken clear Reform the labor market thoroughly.

The criticisms of the number two of the CEOE rose temperature when it analyzed what happened on Tuesday in the Cepyme committee and then at its board indicating that The statutes have been violated with the decision to bring a vote not endorsed by the Committee to the Board. For all these reasons, Garrido asked Cuerva to rectify and submit to the norms, that it must Congress.

Other sources present at the CEOE Board show ABC their concern for the image of internal fighting that has been generated and that, in the end, hurts the organization. In addition, they doubt the intentions of Cuerva, for wanting to modify the rules of the voting before the elections, by a delegate vote that he himself used Tuesday at the Board of Cepyme.

IMPUGNATION IN VIEW

In that act, the change in internal regulations – 64 votes in favor of 55 against – for which it is proposed to remove or reduce the delegated vote in the calls made by the organization. A vote that occurred, according to a part of the executives, contravening the internal regulations of the association. Because previously, the Executive Committee of Cepyme had been against that change. From the organization they argue that no illegality has been committed. What Cuerva wanted, indicate internal sources, is to know the opinion of the committee. In addition, it was reflected in the act that the vote of that executive body was not going to affect what the Board decided, because, according to the regulation, the favorable vote of the committee is not needed.

Waiting for the challenges that may arrive, the president of Cepyme He intends to present himself to the elections and renew his position. With or without the possibility that there is a delegated vote in those elections. If the legal resources that prepare against their decision are moving forward and the resolution of the Board on Tuesday is canceled, it will also be presented.

The relationship with Garamendi has deteriorated by leaps and bounds, after the intention of the president of the CEOE was known to form an alternative candidacy to Cuerva in Cepyme. These days there has been Attempts for contacts, letters, calls and meetings to calm the waters. And from SMEs they point out that the fuse that has turned on this fire has been the “critical tone” that Cueva has with the government.