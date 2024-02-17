A A magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded this afternoon in GuerreroAccording to preliminary reports from the National Seismological.

He today's earthquake checked in at 6:00 p.m. in the territory of the state of GuerreroHowever, due to its strong intensity was felt in neighboring states such as Mexico City, Michoacán and others.

According to preliminary reports from the National Seismology, Today's earthquake had a magnitude of 5 and had its epicenter 24 kilometers north of Coyuca de Benites, in the state of Guerrero.

The geographical location of today's earthquake has a latitude of 17.22 and longitude -100.03 Longitude, while the earthquake It emerged from a depth of 10 kilometers underground.

Through its social networks, the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) has asked the population keep calm and abide by the protocols corresponding to an earthquake.

Likewise, the authorities have indicated that they are already beginning to monitor the damage.

“Starting from this event, we maintain communication with the state and municipal #CivilProtection units to carry out a preliminary evaluation of the area ”, posted the CNPC.

While the Governor of Guerrero Evelyn Salgado Pineda, tweeted: “A few minutes ago an earthquake was recorded in Guerrero, through @PC_Guerrero we have activated the corresponding protocols. “I will continue to report.”