Volt’s new head of department provokes criticism. There is room for interpretation in the part-time job applied for and approved by the Ministry of the Interior. For the time being, however, only representatives of the opposition voiced protest in the magistrate.

EFor the first time, the state capital has a part-time head of department. In the course of the alliance negotiations, the smallest partner, Volt, was given its own department by the Greens, SPD and Left. At first, however, there was only talk of a department managed on a voluntary basis, because the alliance originally did not want to expand the full-time magistrate.

Oliver Bock Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for the Rheingau-Taunus district and for Wiesbaden.

However, there were unexpected legal reservations, because according to the Hessian law on security and order, the regulatory authority may only be assigned to a full-time department head. As a result, a part-time department was quickly arranged within the alliance, which the opposition commented with malice and accusations that the new cooperation was unprofessional. The alliance of four overcame this. After a long search, Volt chose Maral Koohestanian.