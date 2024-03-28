After the recent signs of closeness between Christian Domínguez and Karla Tarazona, the presenter Magaly Medina He did not hesitate to express his opinion about the images about the singer and the Panamericana TV figure. As it became known recently, the characters, who were once a couple, showed off together on a radio program and demonstrated a certain complicity, despite the fact that, on many occasions, Tarazona criticized her ex-boyfriend for his infidelities, which were exposed on national television. .

Does Christian Domínguez spend the nights in his car?

Apparently, Christian Domínguez is not having a good time, since the program 'Magaly TV, the firm' released some images in which the leader of the Great International Orchestra is seen spending the night in his car, outside the building where Karla Tarazona resides with her children.

“We have images from a few days ago and it seems that Christian does not have a home, he was sleeping, first in front of Pamela Franco's house; So, she stayed outside, then she went in the early morning to the front of Karla's building. and waited for dawn to take her children to school,” said the driver.

Furthermore, in the entertainment journalist's space report, the way in which Tarazona and Domínguez interact when they are together and even share some jokes was shown, as could be seen in a local radio program. This caught the attention of the 'Urraca' and he addressed the host of 'Préndete'.

What did Magaly Medina say to Karla Tarazona?

The controversial host of 'Magaly TV, the firm' recognizes how well Christian Domínguez and Karla Tarazona get along as parents, despite the fact that their marriage ended due to the singer's infidelity. However, the complicity between the two did not go unnoticed, which, according to Magaly, would not only mean a sign of a good friendship.

“It's good to see that a couple who have separated, but have a small child, get along well. They can be friends and share the upbringing of the child and responsibilities with the minor. That's perfect. What I don't see very clearly is the type of trust, he feeds her in the mouth, the flirting on the radio. There are hands, physical contact, not like that of friends. One can interpret it another way,” she said at the beginning.

Likewise, Magaly highlighted Tarazona's attitude: “She is radiant with happiness, she looks at him, she flirts with him, I'm just saying what anyone can appreciate. In a friendship that remains such, there is no flirting; in them, yes. She completely forgot everything that happened with Christian Domínguez“he added.

