Mexico City.- In the coming days, the celebration of the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the Mexican League will resume. The last monarch, America clubwill face the Atlético San Luis that seeks to ring the bell in the Mexican Capital.

It will be the fourth time that André Jardine and Gustavo Leal are rivals, after working together as technical and assistant with the Mattressesrespectively.

Instantly, the coach Club America (Jardine) tilts the pendulum in his favor with a balance of two wins to one victory for the strategist of the Atlético San Luis (Leal).

The same thing happened in the semi-final return of the Apertura 2023. The red and white They said goodbye with dignity to Mexico City after winning 1-2, after being beaten by the Club America (0-5) in the Going.

San Luis beat América on their last visit

jam media

In this contest, the Eagles They plan to weigh their home team to return to victory, since they have three consecutive games without winning facing this event of the Mexican League.

In Concachampions, Chivas surprised the Creams2-3, in the CDMX. Days later, in National Classic of the Liga MXthe feathered team tied without goals with the Herd and in full FIFA date fell against Blue Cross, 23.

On the other hand, Atlético San Luis comes from giving a coup of authority in his last participation against the Tuzos from the Pachuca Club in it Alfonso Lastras Ramírez stadium.

Álvaro Fidalgo fights for the ball

jam media

Twelve points separate both teams in the standings: America club runs in second place with 25 points and Atlético San Luis It is placed in the thirteenth box with 13.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time to watch the duel corresponding to the Matchday 13 of the Clausura 2024 of the MX League.

View of the Azteca stadium field

jam media

The match America-San Luis It will be played this Friday, March 29 from the court of the Aztec stadium. The ball will be in motion at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

The broadcast will be carried out by the TUDN sports network and the Vix Premium platform.

