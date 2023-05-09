“Magaly TV, the firm” is preparing to bring exclusive notes of the most media characters of the Peruvian show business. The viewers wait expectantly for Magaly Medina to present some ampay or uncover one of the secrets of the figures of chollywood. It turns out that day after day the ‘Magpie’ brings us the hottest revelations. In the following note, find out what time and where to see, from any device, the show program of ATV This Monday, May 8.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly reveals that Jean Deza called the “gossip” to report his case with Gabriela Alava

What time does “Magaly TV, the firm” show?

The “Magaly TV, la firme” program is broadcast every week, from Monday to Friday from 9:45 pm to 11:00 pm on the ATV signal. Find out the schedules by country below:

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina and Eva Ayllón: why did the Creole get upset with the driver for years?

Where to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” for FREE?

You can tune in to “Magaly TV, the firm” from Monday to Friday Live on channel 9, ATV from Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable and open signal. You can also watch it on DIRECTV on channel 1999.

On the other hand, users can enjoy the programming of the Magaly Medina show on the YouTube channel called “Magaly ATV”. In the same way, it will be possible to follow the broadcast of the program live on the ATV website (www.atv.pe).

“Magaly TV, the firm” is broadcast every week by ATV. Photo: GLR Archive

How to watch ATV LIVE?

Look here at the list of channels that broadcast “Magaly TV, the firm” from Monday to Friday LIVE:

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Star Globalcom Channel 5

What happened in the last Magaly Medina program?

In the last program of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Magaly Medina He commented on the closeness that Andynsane and Rosángela Espinoza have. Also, she attacked Mark Vito, calling him a “figuretti” and spoke about Angie Jibaja’s statements, pointing out that she only “ruined his life.”

On the other hand, Lady Riojas went live and claimed Jorge Plasencia for being an absent father. Also, Jean Deza contacted the “gossip” to reveal details of the conflict with his ex-partner.

What days to see “Magaly TV, the firm”?

Viewers and users can watch the “Magaly TV, la firme” program live every week from Monday to Friday through the ATV channel.