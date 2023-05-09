I am not going to give up!: Leader of Searching Mothers of Sonora when ruling out that remains found are of her son

The pedestrian and vehicular checkpoints from the border of Tijuana, Baja California, could present delays and interruptions at crossings, due to the elimination of the Title 42.

This is how he explained it Consulate General of the United States in that city and foresaw that the affectations would occur from Thursday May 11 at 11:59 p.m. (US Eastern Time), which in Tijuana would be 8:59 p.m.

In a press release, the consult headquarters stated that “U.S. citizens must plan waiting times longer than usual, potential closures, and other possible disruptions to travel at ports of entry.”

Likewise, he advised travelers to check the vehicles, in addition to bringing water, food and medicine.









