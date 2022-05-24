Magaly Medina He exposed the interview he conducted with Rodrigo Cuba and revealed details of how his marriage with Melissa Paredes broke up. However, before presenting this exclusive, the driver commented on the model’s recent statements in “America today”, where she maintained her version that there was no act of infidelity.

In this way, the figure of ATV defended the ampay that he showed, in October 2021, as he assured that thanks to this the footballer “removed the blindfold.”

What did Magaly Medina say about the ampay of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba?

Magaly Medina criticized the version of Melissa Paredes, who assured once again that she was not unfaithful to “Gato” Cuba because they were already separated. Given this, the driver analyzed the arguments of the former beauty queen and defended the ampay that she brought to light a few months ago.

“Even to lie you have to have a little understanding, a little intelligence, but no, well, you don’t have it. (…) Rodrigo Cuba, for the first time, has told us minute by minute of what he has lived through and I have asked him the things that I wanted to know as an audience, and also why here we were the ones who removed the blindfold from his wife’s eyes and who spent her ampay with the dancer ”, he mentioned before presenting the interview to Rodrigo Cuba.

Magaly Medina reveals what Melissa Paredes thought of the dancers

In addition, Magaly Medina said that behind the scenes she spoke with Rodrigo Cuba and he told her that Melissa Paredes would have told her that she would never be with a dancer.

“He said that the dancers were disgusting, it seems that later he changed his mind”accurate.