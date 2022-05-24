It was just revealed that metal gear solid 4 it was never a ps3 exclusive even though it was released only on that console. Actually it seems that everything was a matter of laziness on the part of Hideo Kojimawho did not want to do the extra work of passing it to Xbox 360. This was revealed by one of the programmers who worked on the game.

This data was shared in the book The Ultimate History of Video Games Vol. 2 by author Steven L. Kent. It was here that we found out that PlayStation and Konami never signed an exclusivity agreement regarding Metal Gear Solid 4. the last adventure of Solid Snake it was free to make its way to other consoles, but it didn’t.

Ryan Paytonthe developer who made the reveal, spoke about the alleged exclusivity of metal gear solid 4. He said that if Kojima had wanted it, the higher-ups of Konami would have had no problem allowing a port to Xbox 360. However, the also creator of Death Stranding avoided it.

Source: Konami

The reason behind it was the Xbox 360 hardware and how games were handled on the console. according to the same Kojima in an interview, Metal Gear Solid 4 has a huge amount of data. The PS3 made it easier to handle, since it used blu-ray technology, while the Xbox 360 continued with DVDs..

Passing all the data from PS3 to Xbox 360 would have been a monumental jobwhich kept Kojima away from this version. Although metal gear solid was always very close to PlayStationnow we know that it could be multiplatform since its fourth installment.

Steven L. Kent’s book made other revelations besides the Metal Gear Solid 4 situation

The book where this information came from has already shown that it has quite curious data within video games. Another of the facts that he showed is that Xbox refused to make exclusive Marvel games for his console.. Perhaps with more readers we will find more shocking revelations.

Source: Konami

Although metal gear solid 4 It wasn’t exclusive, it only came out on PS3 and so far it’s the only place you can play it. There is currently no way to enjoy it on any of the current consoles. Hopefully that will change, either with the new service playstation plus or maybe with a fairly late port to PC and Xbox Series X/S They would like to?

