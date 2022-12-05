The driver Magaly Medina He used his Instagram account to share a reflection, after it became known that he will have to pay 70,000 soles for civil reparation to Lucho Cáceres for defamation and slander. Likewise, “Urraca” made it clear that it does not give importance to issues that “are not worth it.”

“I always walk without looking to the sides. I don’t allow anything to distract my attention from what’s really worth it. Thank you @teammagalymedina ”, wrote the ATV figure.

Magaly Medina receives support from her followers

It is more than known that Magaly Medina She is loved by many and hated by others. However, after learning that she must give civil compensation to the actor Lucho Cáceres, several people have come out to show her support for the show host.

“Magaly, you will get out of this”, “Maga, we are with you”, “God is with you”, “Peru is with you”, are some of the messages that can be read in the video published by the presenter, which was made by a group of his followers.

Magaly Medina receives support from her followers. Photo: Instagram/ Magaly Medina.

Magaly walks through Cajamarca after knowing the sentence in favor of Lucho Cáceres

The last Sunday Magaly Medina He was visiting Cajamarca and shared part of his trip, despite learning that Lucho Cáceres won a trial for defamation and slander.

Despite the bad news for her, the ATV driver could be seen very happy touring part of the local landscapes in an elegant green dress while recording video in the field.