Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, welcomed the signing today of the political framework agreement in Sudan, which includes consensus on a number of transitional authority structures as a step towards achieving the desired Sudanese national accord, stressing the league’s full commitment to supporting all national efforts that achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people in establishing values The modern and rational state, achieving stability.
Aboul Gheit said – in a statement he issued today – that this agreement is an important achievement on the road to crossing the country from the transitional stage to the stage of political and economic stability.
He called on the international community to provide the necessary support to Sudan, including the resumption of international financing institutions’ various development programs in the country.
#Arab #League #welcomes #signing #political #framework #agreement #Sudan
Leave a Reply