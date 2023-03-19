A light in the middle of the storm. Magaly Medina’s production team came to Jicamarca to provide food aid to those affected by the mudslides produced by Cyclone Yaku. They took a total of 1,000 lunch rations to affected residents and the host published the act on her social networks after it was broadcast on her program on ATV: “I wanted to do a little bit for our affected brothers,” Medina wrote.

Netizens did not hesitate to compliment her through comments on the Instagram post: “God bless you, Magaly”, “I liked how the help was handled, without morbidity or figurativeness”, “You’re great, ‘Maga'”, were some of the comments left by users.

Magaly Medina shared on her profile the help to victims of Jicamarca. Photo: Instagram

Call more Peruvians to help

The host took the opportunity to encourage her followers so that they can also help more people who are suffering the ravages of the huaicos: “I want more Peruvians to put a hand on their hearts and another in their pockets. Peru suffers and so do we.” Magali finished.