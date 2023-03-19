The ‘inherited’ front row

The second place obtained by Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will not guarantee Ferrari’s Monegasque start from the front row, thanks to the ten-place penalty already communicated before the weekend for replacing the ECU. In all of this, the one who gained the greatest advantage from this relegation was Fernando Alonso, who with his time of 1:28.730 will start immediately behind poleman Sergio Perez.

The big chance to win

The Spaniard, on the podium in the last race in Sakhir, will therefore not only have the great opportunity to repeat himself and get his 100th top-three finish in his career, but also to be able to win the race. If he succeeds, the Aston Martin driver will complete his Mission 33, his 33rd Formula 1 success.

The doubts

Yet, Alonso himself is skeptical about the concrete opportunity of being able to win the GP on the Jeddah circuit, as admitted to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 at the end of the qualification: “I don’t think I can fight for the win – he has declared – Why Red Bull is faster, and I would say that even Verstappen could finish ahead of us in theory, even if he starts from 15th position. We will see what can be done. Verstappen was the favorite again today, but we saw that a mechanical problem can change everything: so, even if we’re perhaps not battling Red Bull in terms of race pace, if reliability isn’t the best for them we can take advantage of it ”.