Mexico.- Maribel Guardia is going through a hard time after his only son, Julián Figueroa, was found dead inside his home the night of last Sunday April 9 by his wife, Imelda Garza.

Apparently, the pretty soap opera actress and Figueroa’s widow could face a legal battle against the funeral home workers where they were cremated remains of Julian Figueroa.

According to information issued by national media, the staff of the funeral home would have taken photographs and a video of the body of the famous singer without authorization to do so, as they were trying to profit from his image.

This situation has been highly criticized by the program of Image Television‘First hand‘, because they totally disapprove of the act that they describe as “outrageous” due to the lack of respect for the family of the son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia.

In fact, the presenter Erika González revealed that: “First-hand we contacted the funeral home to find out their position on the employee who they say was exposing these images, but the public relations area assures that they are aware of this information, but for now They don’t want to make any statement about it.”

Faced with this situation, the lawyer who leads the case of Octavio OcañaFrancisco Hernández, spoke in the program hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante to comment on the seriousness of the matter.

“How serious it is that the same employees of a funeral home are the ones who filter this type of images, because how they affect not only the mother, in this case, and close relatives, but also people who sympathize with an idol,” the lawyer externalized.

In this sense, Hernández explained that: “Anyone who improperly profits from photographs of any corpse that is linked to investigations to determine its causes, with an aggravating circumstance when this person is a public servant, because your job is to safeguard the integrity of physics”.

Notably Fernando Hernández promotes the Octavio Ocaña Lawwhich seeks that any person who disseminates photographs and videos trying to profit or not with the content, be sanctioned.