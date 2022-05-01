Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro approved this Sunday, on International Labor Day, a “one-time bonus” of 10,000 bolivars, about US$ 2,227 at the official exchange rate (R$ 10,950), for workers who retired between 1st January 2018 and May 1 of this year.

“For all those who retired from January 1, 2018 to May 1, 2022, a one-time bonus of 10,000 bolivars to repair and compensate in something the retirees of that period,” Maduro announced at a rally in Caracas.

The president declared that, in the midst of the “imperialist economic war”, the lives of retirees were affected. “There were retirees who stopped with a miserable salary”, commented the minister.

Maduro said he will study the possibility of compensating retirees from years prior to 2018. for 30 years for the country”, he emphasized.

According to Maduro, the payment of this “single bonus” will be made in three parts. The president said he asked the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, to release the details of the plan on Monday.

In the act, Maduro also asked Rodríguez to discuss and improve all the collective agreements of workers in the country, “without exception”.

The president announced the creation of a special project financing fund for workers who wish to finance a “cooperative” or work projects.

“A national fund that works directly under the direction of the working class, a financial fund that will have as an initial contribution the amount of 100 million bolivars (about R$ 109 million) to finance workers’ projects”, he added.

In addition, it approved the creation of the “Digital Workers Bank”, to “support the working class” and bankarize workers digitally.

“To deposit for them the benefits in petros (cryptocurrency idealized by the Venezuelan government) that we are going to create for the recovery of the quality of life and income of all workers”, he declared.