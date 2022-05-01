And 315 days, Jon Rahm won again. The 27-year-old Basque golfer, number two in the world, won this Sunday at the Mexican Open, a tournament on the American circuit, in what was his first victory since he premiered his record in the greats on June 20 in the US Open (first Spanish to conquer it). Rahm triumphed in Puerto Vallarta with an unprecedented record in his career: for the first time in his career on the PGA Tour, he lifted a trophy after leading the four rounds of the championship. With rounds of 64, 66, 68 and 69 shots, Rahm raised the championship cup with 17 under par, an impact advantage over Brandon Wu, Tony Finau and Kurt Kitayama. It was a very tight ending, with a squad of rivals trying to hunt down the Spanish. The one from Barrika defended his rent to tie his seventh laurel in the American circuit and behind him in the classification 14 American golfers lined up one after another.

“It has not been my best week of putt, but today I have put some very important ones at the beginning. I have been positive and aggressive ”, analyzed the winner shortly after lifting his son Kepa in his arms.

Rahm recovered his best game in a course that was debuting on the circuit, forcing the players to discover the speed of the greensslower than in the USA, a paradisiacal layout clad in palm trees and wide fairways, with five par threes, a cheerful design for a striker like Rahm who moves the ball with that mixture of power and control (he was the best since the tee in the tournament statistics).

That tranquility and confidence of the Basque in the short game returned after a few months of some disconnection on the mat and an Augusta Masters in which he danced away from the head. In the first big of the season, the Spanish signed a 27th place, the same step as in his debut, in 2017, when in the previous four years he had signed four positions of honor among the top 10 (fourth, ninth, seventh and fifth) . He was the favorite for Augusta at the bookies and is again the favorite of the year, the PGA Championship, from May 19 to 22, before defending his crown at the US Open from June 16 to 19.

The number two in the world pocketed 1.3 million dollars and fattened the backpack of self-esteem in order to fight in the following months for the biggest dams. Rahm started the year with a second place in the Sentry Tournament, the tournament of champions, when he delivered a card of -33, behind Cameron Smith’s -34, the lowest result in the history of the American circuit. He seemed to start the course on a high after a few months of mental cleansing. Now, having overcome a pothole, the Basque returns to the fray.

Final classification of the Mexico Open.

Arnaus triumphs after six playoff holes Crazy final and Spanish victory in the Catalunya Championship, a tournament on the European circuit (now DP World Tour, due to the sponsorship of Dubai) played at the PGA de Catalunya, in Girona. Victory for the Catalan Adri Arnaus, 27 years old (curiously, he is only 24 days older than Jon Rahm) after playing six playoff holes with the South African Oliver Bekker. Both finished the fourth round tied at -11, after an incredible comeback by Arnaus, who started seven shots behind the leader and signed 65 on the day, -7. Both finalists began a playoff that lasted five holes played on the 18th hole (par for both) and another decisive one on the 17th, with a par for Arnaus and bogey for Becker. See also Driving license quiz, the rules get complicated. 20 minutes to answer 30 questions It is the first victory for Arnaus on the European circuit, precisely after having previously lost two tiebreaks: against Rafa Cabrera at the 2021 Open de España and against Pablo Larrazábal at this year’s MyGolfLife Open. And he has achieved it by playing at home, in a field where as a child he asked Chema Olazabal and Sergio García for autographs. After Arnaus, Pablo Larrazábal finished in 13th place with -5; Sebastián García was 26th with -2; and Jorge Campillo finished 33rd with -1.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.