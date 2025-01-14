Nicolás Maduro – illegitimately invested as president of Venezuela for a third term – called this Monday “hegemonic and dominant” to the “currents” of political parties like Vox after warning about “very powerful outbreaks” of “fascism” in Europe.

«Behind the decadence and collapse of the West and its anti-values, fascism is beginning to re-emerge as the only alternative, once again, which has very powerful outbreaks in Europe (…). In Spain they are already hegemonic and dominant the currents of parties like Vox,” said Maduro in an event broadcast by the state channel VTV.

Likewise, he stated that, in the coming weeks, “the Hitlerite, neo-Nazi forces will win in Germany”, while – he added – in France “it is a matter of time before the extreme right, fascist currents (…), return to political power. For this reason, he indicated, Venezuela ishe world needs a “powerful cultural revolution” that claims “the best of values” and that opposes the “anti-values” of “Western decadence and fascism.” «A cultural revolution that very clearly establishes the foundations of a new modernity. From Venezuela we say a new socialist modernity, deeply humanist», stated the leader of Chavismo. This revolution, he added, is to promote “equality between human beings” and so that “all forms of exploitation, oppression, war, violence cease.”





Last Friday, Maduro was sworn in as president for the period 2025-2031, despite the rejection of a large part of the international community, including the United States, the European Union (EU) and several Latin American countries, which affirm that the inauguration of the Chavista lacks legitimacy. For its part, the largest opposition coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – claims to have obtained the 85.18% of the “election records” which prove – he insists – that the winner was his candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, documents that Chavismo points out as “false.”

#Maduro #charges #hegemonic #dominant #currents #Vox