Manolo Rojas He is one of the greatest representatives of Peruvian comedy, but also a potential exponent of national music. In exclusive interview with The Republic, this renowned imitator was encouraged to tell all the details of his second album. But not only that: Manolo revealed to us if he will continue in 'The blowout of the Chola' or will he go to 'JB on ATV'. Likewise, he told us which figure he sees as his successor in humor and his participation in cinema. Finally, Rojas made a strong request to comedians after the death of his colleague Care Chancho.

Television

—Did you sign a contract with 'El reventonazo de la Chola' all year or will we see you in other comedy programs like Jorge Benavides?

—Jorge (Benavides) is a great person, a great friend and also his wife. I consider them a lot. We have worked on 'The Humor Special' twice and it was excellent. I had no problem. I would love to collaborate with him. However, I have signed with 'El reventonazo de la Chola' for the entire year 2024, I respect that agreement and I am happy that Ernesto Pimentel has considered me.

Manolo Rojas pointed out that he enjoys a good relationship with Jorge Benavides. Photo: LR/ATV/Andina composition See also The PP demands that Vélez "cleanse his party of those who corrupt democracy"

Successor in comedy

—Which comedian from this new generation do you see with the greatest projection of being successful?

—I see some comedians on the right track, but you have to know how to guide them. There must always be respect for the public and no flattery or double meanings should be used. However, sometimes I see on social networks that some use swear words that I could never say and the most incredible thing is that people fill those places.

I would like the new generation to prepare more, to go through a school and learn to sing, dance and act. Among comedians, we must unite to improve quality and not resort to flatness in order to steal a smile, because that is regrettable.

Support for traveling comedians

—What do you think of the lack of support from the Government towards former comedians, such as the case of Care Chancho, who died needing help for his illness?

—For many years the 'Artist Law' has been worked on. Although there was a pension that was given to Guillermo Campos and other characters who have already died, there is nothing concrete. I think there is a need for a true union between comedians. There are different ways of thinking and we should organize ourselves, respect each other and push the cart in the same direction. I know that there are fights and arguments between colleagues and it suits the Government.

Manolo as singer

—You return to music with your second album, what artists are accompanying you on this project?

—'Living, enjoying, parrandear' is an album with 10 songs. I had the pleasure of Marco Antonio Guerrero, Guajaja and 'Zambo' Barbieri being present on this album.

The main song is a vallenato and has the same name as the album. I recorded this song with a group called Kalibre Internacional, made up of Colombian and Venezuelan musicians. It's Carlos Vives' style, but I don't pretend to be him, but that's the goal (laughs).

I have also been lucky enough to record for this album a mix by renowned composer Hugo Almanza Durand, who made the emblematic song 'Huye de mí'.

Even orchestras like Zaperoko and Marisol 'La Faraona' have asked me when we will record and I would love to do it, but it hasn't happened yet.

—Have you had problems in the music industry with this new album?

—I tell you that I try to put my own compositions on this album, although it is very difficult, because radio stations ask you to make a ballad into salsa. They always direct you. Sometimes what you wear, they say no in the end and change it.

On the other hand, I am on América TV and I can't go to another channel. At the same time, I work at RPP and it is impossible to go to another radio station. Although I am supported, I would like to visit other spaces.

—Will you form your own orchestra?

-Yes anyway. It is difficult because there must be investment, patience, we must bring more singers, but I am in the process of being able to perform in a show with my own orchestra. I tried once and gave up, many years ago.

Cinema

—Will we see you in any Peruvian film in the coming months?

—I was cast in a film in which La Gaga (Karen América) and Susan León act. I have recorded several scenes and I will play a corrupt mayor. I still won't say the name of this production and when it premieres.

Gastronomic

—Do you have any projects in the gastronomic field?

—I already want to open my restaurant in my land, Huaral. I was a little bad and I had to stop it. But everything is ready now.