The famous photographer talks about amyloidosis and the changes his life has undergone: “I’ve always been free”

Oliver Toscania famous Italian photographer known for his provocative style and for having signed some of the most iconic advertising campaigns of the last decades, is facing one of the hardest challenges of his life: amyloidosis. For over a year, Toscani has been living with this incurable disease, which has profoundly transformed him, not only in body but also in spirit.

Oliviero Toscani tells how the disease changed his life

In a recent interview with Evening CourierToscani recounted his difficult journey with disarming honesty, showing how the disease affected his appearance and his daily life.

“I lost 40 kilos. You die. But I’m not afraid of death, as long as it doesn’t hurt”

Toscani, who has always lived with inexhaustible energy, has seen his life change radically from one day to the next. Although he is undergoing an experimental treatment, the disease has profoundly altered his senses, even the taste of wine, which for Toscani is now unrecognizable. But what is most striking is the way the photographer talks about his condition: there is no trace of fear, only a serene acceptance of fate.

“Until the day before I was like this, I worked as if I were 30. Then one morning I woke up and suddenly I was 80. Want to take pictures? No. I freed myself of everything. That’s the beauty of it.”

During the interview, Toscani also reflects on how the disease has affected his perception of the time he has left. His words reveal a desire to maintain control over his life, even in such a difficult phase.

Toscani also expressed three last wishes that reflect his deep sense of social justice. These, which go beyond the personal sphere, demonstrate how the photographer still maintains a lucid and critical vision of the world around him:

“Eliminate injustice, which means social and economic differences. Eliminate violence. Eliminate everything that is toxic.”

Like anyone facing a serious illness, the photographer takes stock of his life and praises it. freedom of his actions. He ends the interview with words that are perhaps the deepest synthesis of his existence: a life lived with intensity, without compromise, always faithful to his rebellious and independent spirit.