The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Friday that the until now vice minister for Europe, Yván Gil, will be the new chancellor, replacing Carlos Faría, who was in charge of the Foreign Ministry since May 2022.

“I have appointed Yván Gil Pinto, the new foreign minister of Venezuela, a responsibility that I am sure he will carry out with great professionalism,” said the president in a message posted on his Twitter account, where he announced various changes in his government.

Gil is an agronomist graduated from the Central University of Venezuela, the main house of studies in the country. Since 2017, Gil has held diplomatic posts in Europe and, in October 2021, he was appointed Chargé d’Affaires of Venezuela to the European Union.

Also, he was president of the Agricultural Development Corporation and minister of Agriculture and Lands on two occasions during the government of Nicolás Maduro.

I have appointed Yván Gil Pinto, the new foreign minister of Venezuela, a responsibility that I am sure he will carry out with great professionalism. I thank Carlos Faria for his outstanding work. New tasks will come for him in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/l6xoyIarbs — Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 6, 2023

Maduro thanked the outgoing minister for his “outstanding work” and assured that “new tasks will come for him” in the coming days, although he did not specify any of them.



Faría was in charge of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry for less than nine monthstime in which Venezuela strengthened relations with the Government of Russia, where Faría was ambassador before his appointment, and maintained his campaign against the international sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.

Change in PDVSA

Maduro also made changes to the state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). He appointed Pedro Tellechea as the new president, replacing Asdrúbal Chávez, who held the position since April 2020 and was also Minister of Oil.

“PDVSA will be chaired by Pedro Rafael Tellechea, who, with his great experience at the head of Pequiven, will consolidate the momentum of the national oil industry,” the president said through a Twitter account.

PDVSA will be chaired by Pedro Rafael Tellechea, who with his great experience at the head of PEQUIVEN, will consolidate the momentum of the national oil industry. All our recognition to the work of Asdrúbal Chávez who will soon have new responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/V5HCGPWPo6 — Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 6, 2023



Last September, Tellechea commanded the return of Monomeros, a subsidiary of Pdvsa in Colombia, at the hands of the Government, after almost four years in which it was managed by the opposition that was recognized as a legitimate authority by the Executive of Iván Duque (2018-2022), until the leftist Gustavo Petro came to power in the Andean country in last august.

The new PDVSA leader comes from years of work at the Pequiven petrochemical company and defines himself as a manager who listens to the workers, as he assured when he arrived at the Monomeros plant in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Maduro expressed his appreciation to Asdrúbal Chávez for his work and announced that “he will soon have new responsibilities,” which were not announced at the moment.

For his part, the Minister of Oil, Tareck El Aissami, -also through Twitter- welcomed the “appreciated colonel” Tellechea, with whom he will work “to continue advancing in the radical transformation” of the oil industry.

EFE

