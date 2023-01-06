The American magazine Rolling Stone announced that the singer Gloria Trevi, faces a civil lawsuit that is related to the so-called Trevi-Andrade Clanwhich after more than 20 years continues to give people something to talk about. Two anonymous whistleblowers claim to have been victims of the alleged network of abuse and corruption of minors that the composer and her manager also had, when they were 13 and 15 years old. Presumably, under the delusion that they would be famous, they ended up being sexually abused by the music producer.

“Trevi publicly approached them and lured them into joining Andrade’s alleged music training program, promoting it as an elite opportunity to create stars. Victims say Gloria Trevi groomed them to become Andrade’s sex slaves, and how much of his abuse occurred in Los Angeles County.”

Through a statement, Gloria Trevi has reacted to this new lawsuit against her, which according to Rolling Stone, “revives claims that he procured underage girls for his former producer Sergio Andrade.” The singer stated that her statements were addressed “to all those who are reading and listening to things about me, without knowing the background of the situation, or the true story.”

He stressed that being a victim of physical and sexual abuse is the worst thing that can happen to a human being, “I say it and I know it as a survivor”, and that will not remain silent in the face of false accusations. “My feelings go out to anyone who has been the victim of any type of abuse, but I will not stay silent while I am wrongfully accused of crimes I did not commit, it is very painful for me and my entire family to see false accusations made against me resurface. more than 25 years ago and they have already been judged in several courts and in all their instances, I was absolutely acquitted”.

Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz, 54 years old and originally from Monterrey, state of Nuevo León, Mexico, reiterated that they were false accusations then and they remain false accusations now“already a court in Mexico thoroughly examined all the evidence during a process of almost five years and ruled in my favor, because I have the truth on my side.”

Given this, the also composer and actress, for several years it has been carrying out a legal process in the United States, to bring its slanderers to court“I ask you to look beyond the absurd and tabloid headlines and wait for the true facts, I will continue working and defending myself until justice is obtained in this case.”

In the early 2000s, Gloria Trevi, Sergio Andrade and Maria Raquenel Portillo (Mary Boquitas), were arrested by Interpol in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on charges of rape and kidnapping of minors, after a complaint filed by Teresita de Jesús Gómez, mother of Karina Yapor, in the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. Later, when she was voluntarily extradited to Mexico and spent a few years in jail, the singer was acquitted and exonerated by the Seventh Criminal Judge of Chihuahua, for the crimes of kidnapping and corruption of minors to the detriment of Karina.