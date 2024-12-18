Javier Manterola died on May 12, coinciding with the start of the renovation works on the recently rehabilitated Puente de Ventas, built by the engineer in 1998. This Wednesday, Madrid installed a series of vinyls on the canopies of the walkway, which It connects the districts of Salamanca and Ciudad Lineal, forming an exhibition of his work as an open-air museum in which some of his most relevant works are graphically presented.

Thus, Almeida has valued the legacy of the engineer, who “has marked the lives of the people of Madrid and is part of our lives.” An act that constitutes “a recognition of an irreplaceable figure within the urban landscape of the city of Madrid over the last 70 years” with an “amazing technique, combined with an extraordinary capacity for work and, above all, with love for his profession.

The rehabilitation, as indicated by the council, has aimed to guarantee the safety and functionality of the bridge, since its metal structure showed deterioration in the caissons, such as a breakage of the protection system with the presence of corrosion in different areas and detachments of the finish. The budget for the work was 1.5 million euros.

The mayor has highlighted the complexity and technical elegance of the project, since "it is not easy to make a bridge that is transformed into a square and that, in addition, considerably improves the space and urban landscape of the city of Madrid", and has underlined the challenge that its construction has posed, since "we are on an urban highway that has eight lanes in each direction."









The vinyls are distributed grouping on the south side of the bridge those works located in Madrid and on the north side, those located in the rest of Spain and abroad. Next to each work, there is a brief description and a QR code that allows you to view, through your mobile device, more detailed information about each of them.