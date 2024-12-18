A corpse, a disturbing photo on Google Maps and two detainees: what do we know about the crime in Tajueco, Soria

Soria has one of the lowest population densities in all of Europe with only 9 inhabitants per square kilometer. An even lower average if you look at rural Soria, where complaints about the abandonment of one administration or another are constant in every corner. But ‘Mr. Google’ decided to remove Tajueco from abandonment, a town with less than 60 registered souls. The last images taken of its barely fifteen streets date back to November 2009. That’s where Google Maps was the vehicle to update the location.

Going down the main street, on the left, you can see how a man seems to be busy placing a load in an old maroon Rover car. The sedan sports the Arevaco horse sticker, which is widespread throughout the province. The subject is wearing a coat from the capital’s soccer team, CD Numancia, the team that beat Guardiola’s Barcelona.

What ‘Mr Google’ did not know is that this series of photos have served as part of the evidence to arrest a couple for the disappearance of a person, as pointed out by the inspector of the Specialized Crime and Violence Unit of the National Police, Óscar García in a press conference held this Wednesday at the Government Subdelegation in Soria. Part of the human remains of the missing person have been found buried in an Andalusian cemetery, also in Soria, and advanced technical means had to be used to locate them.

According to the inspector, the Google image, as such, has not led to the beginning of the investigations. The investigations began a year ago, with the complaint of a brother of the missing person. The Google Maps update dates back just two months. In principle, “it does not have a determining value at the moment,” as García has pointed out, but “no information should be disregarded.”

What it has been useful for, as reported by the Government Subdelegation in Soria, is that thanks to “a location location application” a vehicle was detected that “could have been used during the crime.” The man in the image “presumably” is the detainee, as the inspector has stated. What is seen in the trunk, some white sacks like those that may contain cereal and that are usually reused in the towns, cannot “be confirmed” to be the remains of the missing person, although they are “one more element added to all of them.” the indications”, as sources from the Subdelegation have clarified.

Some strange WhatsApp messages

In November 2023, a man reported the disappearance of his brother, a 33-year-old Cuban man residing in the province of Soria. In the complaint from a relative it was stated that despite residing in different locations, both maintained a very fluid relationship, talking regularly, although it had been some time since they had heard from him.

The complainant stated that he had received a series of messages from the missing person’s phone in which he told him that he had met a girl, that he was leaving Soria and that he was getting rid of the phone. Both the content of the messages and the way they were expressed made the family member suspect that the messages had not been written by his brother. All of this made the complainant suspicious, so he decided to inform the National Police.

The Soria Provincial Police Station immediately began investigation efforts to locate the missing person and verify the reported facts. According to the same sources, the arrests occurred after the Security Forces wiretapped those involved, within the framework of the same investigation, which allegedly implicated them in the crime.

As the investigation progressed, police investigations focused on the closest surroundings of the missing person, managing to gather sufficient evidence that led to the identification of those allegedly responsible for the disappearance. On November 12, the agents traveled to the Soria towns of Arcos de Jalón and Tajueco – where the Google Maps images appear – where they proceeded to arrest a woman, the partner of the missing person, and a man, who had been a partner. of the detainee, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of aggravated illegal detention for not giving an account of the whereabouts of the missing person.

According to reports El País, The victim arrived in Tajueco a year ago to visit the now detained woman, her partner, also of Cuban origin, at that time, who was married in the past to the other arrested person, Manuel Isla Gallardo, 48, known in the town. like ‘The Wolf’. The relationship between the victim and the detainee is not clear, nor is the motive for the alleged crime yet clear. Both detainees would have been married, but they had been separated for two years. The National Police is studying what type of relationship the two arrested had as well as the motivations for the alleged crime.

Immediately afterwards, with the necessary judicial authorizations, two entries and searches were carried out at the homes of both detainees, as well as a technical police visual inspection of the vehicles of those arrested, where they managed to find elements relevant to the investigation.

The Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León has reported that the Investigative Court number 1 of Soria, in charge of the investigation, agreed on November 14 to enter into provisional prison, communicated and without bail, a man and a woman detained for the disappearance of a person of Cuban origin in November 2023. They are being investigated for illegal detention and homicide or murder, the same sources have pointed out. The progress of the investigation proceedings will serve to clarify the facts and determine the type of crime. The man refused to give a statement in court.

Finding of a human torso in the Andalusian cemetery

At this point in the investigation, once with the detainees in prison and the bulk of the evidence and indications collected, the investigations focused on the location of the missing person, resulting in the discovery of a human torso in an advanced state of decomposition, buried under the soil of the cemetery in a town in Soria, which, in the absence of definitive identification, could correspond to the missing person. The removal of the body took place on December 11, transferring the human remains found to the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Soria. The date of death has yet to be determined.

Agents from the provincial Scientific Police brigades from both Soria, the Castilla y León Police Headquarters and the General Scientific Police Commission participated in the work of locating and recovering part of the body. During the location tasks, advanced technical means from the Technical Interventions Operational Group (GOIT) and the Subsoil and Environmental Protection Unit had to be used. The investigation remains open to fully clarify the facts investigated.