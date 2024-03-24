Like so many fishing children that the Mar Menor has had throughout its history, this bronze one waits serenely for a mullet or a bream to bite on his hook. Barefoot and with a naked torso, he immediately captures the calm of this candid boy that the Murcian artist Manuel Páez (Calasparra, 1976) has imagined so that he can gaze eternally at the lagoon.

The Coastal Demarcation in the Region of Murcia is reluctant to authorize its definitive location on the breakwater of Pescador beach, a few meters from the yacht club, so the San Javier City Council plans to give it a temporary space on the promenade until that the aforementioned agency of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge allows it to bring it closer to the shore.

For the Virgin of Carmen



At the moment, you can see this sculpture in the lobby of the Town Hall, which was first modeled in clay to make the mold, from which a wax copy was obtained. With this version, a new mold was made in a refractory material, which was baked at 700 degrees to harden it. Finally, the bronze was poured, which, now in its current solidity, was cleaned and polished to receive a patina with chemicals and a blowtorch. The purpose was to achieve different oxidations and tones.

The Consistory's plan is for this tribute to fishing as an ancestral way of life in the Mar Menor to be inaugurated on July 16, coinciding with the festival of the Patroness of fishermen, the Virgin of Carmen.