“Madame Web” will be the origin story of the clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow you to see into the world of spiders. Some time ago Sony Pictures confirmed that they would make the film and they are adding more and more performers to the cast.

star cast

So far confirmed Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor as the main actresses and that the director will be SJ Clarkson responsible for “Jessica Jones”, “Anatomy of a Scandal” and “Collateral”.

One of the characteristics of this character is that she suffers from a terrible illness that leaves her an invalid. Photo: Marvel.

What will the movie be about?

For now, there are few details of the plot of “Madame Web” in fact it is only known which character he will play dakota johnson who is the protagonist, who in the comics has psionic sensory powers that allow her to read people’s minds and learn about past and future events. This helped him find out that Spider-Man is Peter Parker. P But probably in the movie there will be no references to Spider-Man, since she would be in the universe of Venom, Kraven or Morbius.

What else is known about “Madame Web” as a character?

One of the characteristics of this character is that she suffers from a terrible illness that leaves her an invalid. That’s why you need a machine that gives you life support to keep you alive. If you are disconnected from this machine, you are at risk of an attack. In fact, this happened in the comics and thanks to Spider-man he did not die, but he lost his memory and completely forgot all his powers.

‘When would it be released?

“Madame Web” will premiere on July 7, 2023. So they will probably start filming very soon.