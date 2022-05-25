Today Boruto has become a beloved manga despite the setbacks, the proof is a solid fan base that is slowly growing due to the plot that is being presented to us. Even one of the fans has recreated one of the most anticipated fights, which involves the son of the hokage and his respective adoptive brother.

the entertainer of Twitter, Sinay Animationshared this new version of the battle between Boruto Y kawaki, with the series keeping it pretty simple when it comes to who the villain is in this scenario. Well, the same protagonist thinks that he should be stopped, but his father is totally against sacrificing him for a greater good, specifically saving the leaf.

Here you can see the clip:

As already mentioned, this series has grown gradually, giving considerable space between the story of the anime and the manga, so fans could look forward to the battle royale of this series. Boruto Y kawaki. For its part, there has been support in Latin America, since some episodes are available in Netflix with Latin audio.

Via: comic book