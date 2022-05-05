BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent. Moscow Thursday, May 5, 2022, 9:36 p.m.



The Republic on the Move (LREM), the movement of French President Emmanuel Macron, changes its name and will be called Renaissance, Stanislas Guerini, head of the party, announced Thursday. With this new appointment, Macron will try to revalidate his majority in the legislative elections that will be held in a double round and broaden the bases of this political movement that the president created out of nothing six years ago and took him to the Elysée Palace.

The three pillars of the presidential majority -La República en Marcha, the Democratic Movement (MoDem) and Horizontes- will present themselves in coalition to the elections that will be held on June 12 and 19 in a confederation of parties called Together.

The three formations managed to reach an agreement on the distribution of electoral districts for this new electoral contest. The presidential majority will present a single candidate for each constituency, in order to avoid competing with each other at the polls. His goal is to obtain “a stable, solid, dynamic and loyal majority,” explained former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, leader of the center-right Horizons party, on Thursday.

Of the 577 seats in the National Assembly that are at stake in this event, La República en Marcha will have candidates in some 400 electoral constituencies. The centrist MoDem party of former minister François Bayrou will do it in a hundred and Horizontes will present 58 candidates.

Valls will be presented



The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and the person in charge of Employment, Élisabeth Borne, will be candidates for deputies in the National Assembly. On the other hand, the person in charge of the Economy portfolio, Bruno Le Maire, and the Justice one, Éric Dupond-Moretti, will not be in these legislative ones.

On the other hand, the former French prime minister and former councilor of Barcelona, ​​Manuel Valls, will stand for the deputy seat of the fifth constituency of the French abroad, which includes Spain and Portugal, the LREM announced Thursday.