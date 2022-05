How did you feel about this matter?

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologized for comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Adolf Hitler having “Jewish blood”.

“The prime minister accepted President Putin’s apology for Lavrov’s comments and thanked him for clarifying the president’s view of the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust,” Bennett’s office reported.

However, the Kremlin said Putin’s conversation with Bennett touched on “historical memory,” the Holocaust and the situation in Ukraine, but did not mention the apology, according to the Times of Israel.

In an interview given last weekend to an Italian channel, the Russian chancellor spoke about an alleged infiltration of neo-Nazis in Ukrainian institutions. When reminded of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Jewish roots, Lavrov replied that Hitler too had “Jewish blood” and that “some of the worst anti-Semites are Jews.”

The statement sparked outrage across the world, but especially in Ukraine and Israel, where Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the Russian chancellor’s remarks an “unforgivable and outrageous statement and a terrible historic mistake”.