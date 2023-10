French President Emmanuel Macron announced the project to include abortion in the Constitution last year | Photo: EFE/ Kai Forsterling

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, said this Wednesday (4) during a speech to the country’s Constitutional Council that he plans to include abortion in the Magna Carta “as soon as possible”. The declaration was made on the 65th anniversary of the new French Constitution.

“At the beginning of March this year, I announced a draft constitutional text that includes the points of view of the National Assembly and the Senate on this matter. I want this work of seeking consensus to be resumed to be finalized as quickly as possible”, he stated .

At the time of the announcement, the French president said that the objective of the proposal was “to defend the freedom of women to dispose of their bodies and their lives, being solemnly assured that nothing can prevent or nullify the possibility of resorting to abortion.”

The bill was approved by both chambers of Parliament, which must now decide whether the text will guarantee abortion as a “right”, in accordance with the Assembly’s position, or as a “freedom”, a proposal defended by the Senate.

Abortion has been decriminalized in France since 1975. A legislative change last year extended the deadline for abortion by up to 14 weeks.

Discussions about the project emerged shortly after the United States Supreme Court overturned the almost 50-year-old ruling in the Roe vs. Wade case in June 2022. Wade.

The decision once again allowed the state administration to legislate freely on abortion. As a result, several American states have reactivated or passed pro-life laws.