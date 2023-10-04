La Spezia – The Alessandro Montagna sports field available to students at discounted prices. Municipality of La Spezia e University Sports Center of Genoa they signed the agreement regulating access to the center of Viale Fieschi at Palazzo Civico.

The university center of La Spezia is increasingly becoming a point of reference on the national scene. More than a thousand students, coming from all over Italy, live and attend lessons in the center of the Gulf of Poets. The Municipality of La Spezia and Cus Genova have thought of them by agreeing to sign an agreement that allows them to attend the sports center Mountain at discounted rates.

La Spezia, agreement signed between the Municipality and Cus Genova for the use of the Montagna



Specifically, students will be able to use at a discounted price: two regulation tennis courts with synthetic grass surfaces; two five-a-side football pitches, two volleyball courts; one for basketball; a compliant athletics track for national and international competitions; and a secondary athletics ground for warming up.

«We have made a great effort to grow the university campus which is now located in Falcomatà – explains the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini -. An activity which in recent years has seen the training offer expanded and initiatives created to increase services and moments of leisure and socialization for students. La Spezia is now a university city, which wants to offer children all possible opportunities to grow in a healthy way. The use of the Montagna at discounted rates is a step forward in this sense.”