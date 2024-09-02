We open the Press Review with the headlines from inside and outside France regarding the new round of consultations promoted by President Emmanuel Macron in search of a new prime minister. Almost two months after the legislative elections that gave a victory without a majority to the left of the New Popular Front, the president refuses to give them the opportunity to govern and continues to search for a consensus figure after seven weeks of political deadlock.

