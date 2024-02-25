last weekend Katy Perry and Taylor Swift They excited their fans too much after meeting unexpectedly during 'The Eras Tour', Swift's concert, where they did not miss the opportunity to be photographed together and star in the best moments.

The rivalry between pop divas was left behind, because they have been friends for several years and apparently they do not stop supporting each other, even though they wrote to each other in the past 'Bad blood' and 'Swish swish' each other, songs with quite descriptive lyrics about what each one was like.

Now that they are friends, Perry decided not to miss Swift's concert, in one of the most ambitious and acclaimed tours in recent years, and was even invited backstage to hang out with the American singer. In addition, she was in the VIP tent, where the luxury guests of each concert are located. In addition, she seemed excited singing 'Bad blood'despite being written for her.

The reconciliation of both singers occurred in 2019, after years of fighting, this for the video of the song 'You need to calm down', from 'Lover', in which a drag queen appeared dressed as Katy Perry, and at the end the same performer from 'I kissed a girl' dressed as a hamburger to hug Taylor Swift, who was dressed as french fries.

That moment was very memorable for pop culture, since both had been fighting for several years and were completely estranged, rivalry that began in 2012, when hints were dropped on Twitter; The reason: three dancers from Perry's tour were recruited to work with Swift, then they were called back to work with Katy and decided to leave Taylor, even though her tour had not concluded.

Evidently that bothered Taylor too much and, although she didn't say anything at the time, the dancers said they were immediately fired from the 'singer's team.love story', a confrontation which resulted in the issue 'Bad Blood'.

The topic It was dedicated to Katy Perrybut after that, the singer of 'firework' decided to counterattack with 'Swish swish' in 2017, a song that was dedicated to Taylor Swift. Despite the multiple confrontations, the hints and the explicit lyrics of one against the other, it all ended when they decided to reconcile, which made their fans very happy.

