In the vibrant panorama of rumors and negotiations, Manchester City remains the protagonist, exploring various options to strengthen its squad and face the challenges of the season. Football fans and followers wait with anticipation to see how these intriguing stories will unfold in the transfer market.
According to information published by Rudy Galetti, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia once again has interest in Kevin De Bruyne, who will be the main objective of the Saudi league.
According to Olé, the Argentine player has reached an agreement to sign for the City Group. The figures are estimated to be around 18 million euros. The player's intention would be to finish first at Girona and then end up at City for the 2026/27 season.
According to the newspaperSport, Xavi Hernández's men do not lose sight of one of Girona's sensations, Savinho. Everything would be for next season although the thoughts of the City Group go in another direction
Manchester City's English midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, will look for a new destination in search of more opportunities after his stay in Manchester. And now, according to The Telegraph, Paris Saint Germain is one of the best clubs positioned to acquire the services of the English footballer.
Bernardo Silva, coveted by PSG and FC Barcelona, is also the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia. Despite the offers, the Daily Star reports that the Portuguese is not expected to leave Manchester City during the winter transfer window. The €60 million release clause makes him an achievable target, but his commitment and desire to maintain his impact at City appear to prevail at the moment.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #Manchester #City #transfer #market #Kevin #Bruyne #Echeverri
Leave a Reply