Fans of Dragon Ball: If you thought that the autumn surprises would end with the launch of the highly anticipated Sparking! Zero, the fourth chapter of the series known in the West as Budokai Tenkaichi, you were very wrong.

Just in these minutes, an official statement arrives from the Fuji Television which he revealed to the world the release dateat least on Japanese soil, of the first episode of the new animated series Dragon Ball Daimathe last one in which the late mangaka Toriyama took part.

As stated by the TV itself, the first episode of the series will have a duration of approximately 10 minutes and will be broadcast next October 11th, at our 4:40 pm. At the moment, no details have been released regarding the launch of the episode in Europe or the United States, but we believe that the time difference will not be large, given the prominence that Son Goku’s adventures have on a global level.

Dragon Ball Daima, directed by Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki, is the series that celebrates the 40th anniversary of the manga most famous in the world: we can only say that we are curious to know what has been created for this important anniversary. We will keep you updated on possible announcements about a Western release date for this long-awaited first episode.