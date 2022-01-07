The President of France, Emmanuel macron, defended this Friday his controversial words about the not vaccinated, to whom he said he wanted to make life impossible for them, and stressed that it was up to him to sound the alarm to move the situation forward.

“I think it was my responsibility to raise the alarm a bit, that’s what I did this week, so that things can move forward more quickly,” he said at a joint press conference with the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen. .

Macron unleashed a political storm in France after stating in an interview in Le Parisien on Tuesday that he wanted to “annoy” or “screw” the unvaccinated until the end, as the verb “emmerder” is translated.

(The unvaccinated) are carried away by obscurantist discourses, of fear, and do not protect themselves, when science, research and European technological excellence allow it

The president said he was aware that “expressions that are colloquial” have surprised, but argued that the true fracture in the country is caused by those who “make a slogan of a freedom that becomes irresponsible.”

This Tuesday he had advanced since when the freedom of one threatens that of the rest that person becomes irresponsible and, in his opinion, “an irresponsible person ceases to be a citizen.”

The head of state emphasized these words on Friday, claiming that “being a citizen implies having rights and duties”, but that duties take precedence over rights, and stressed that the imposition of restrictions on those who are not immunized is a widespread strategy in Europe. .

“It is a completely European movement. Most countries put restrictions on social life saying that if you are not vaccinated you do not have access to such a place or such activity,” he added from the Elysee.

Macron considered that they are obliged to do so by those who have made the effort to be vaccinated and by those who “allow themselves to be carried away by obscurantist discourses, fear, and do not protect themselves, when science, research and European technological excellence allow it” .

The visit of the President of the European Commission and the College of Commissioners is traditional at the beginning of each rotating presidency of the Union, which France assumes from January 1 to June 30.

After having held a first working dinner yesterday at the Elysee, this afternoon the College of Commissioners will meet with members of the French Government and with representatives of the French National Assembly and Senate.

EFE

