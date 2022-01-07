Who thought the farewell of Alex Belli from the house of Big Brother Vip would have enshrined silence on the flirtation he had with Soleil Rises and the ensuing mess happened outside with his wife Delia, was disappointed. In fact, despite the fact that he has been out for a few weeks, he continues to be talked about. Almost every episode is made to intervene to comment on the events of the house and not only those that have to be the protagonist of “the special friend” Soleil.

Alex Belli is very good at creating audiences and for this the authors do not intend to give it up. In the past few hours he has combined another. Lately he is starting to express himself on social networks through his official account Twitter. A couple of days ago seeing Soleil in the throes of a moment of despair and in tears, Alex wrote to him on Twitter:

Source: web

“I’m with you telepathically! When we were alone against everything and everyone! And even today, although I am not there with you physically, there is my strength and my support in fighting those negative energies that hover in the house of Big Brother Vip! I never got off!”- his comment.

How did Delia Duran take it? It seems not good to judge the story that he posted very little and that he promptly deleted.

“When it’s too much, it’s too much”- wrote the model, only to retract and delete the story a few minutes later. How come? Did he want to avoid controversy a few days after his entry into the house?

And yes, in fact Delia Duran is preparing to enter the house which will presumably take place next week as a new competitor. The bitter enemy Soleil has already been informed of his entry. What will coexistence be like? Will Soleil declare war or will the two make an alliance pact? We’ll see.