The French Council of Ministers has given the green light to the proposal, which will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 and expects it to be in force by the end of this summer.
The controversial reform of the pensions of President Emmanuel Macron was approved this Monday in the council of ministers, despite the protests in the streets and the opposition of the majority of the French. Macron intends to raise the retirement age from the current 62 years to 64 in 2030. “This reform aims to restore
