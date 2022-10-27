Mackalister Silva makes the fans explode: “Nothing changes in his life”

David Macalister Silva analyzed the 1-2 against Medellin and referred to the bitter moment they spend in Millonarios.

Alberto Gamero’s men haven’t won for eight games (seven of them per league) and the classification is uphill.

First, Silva mentioned that they lost due to specific errors. “With the goal, Medellín withdrew more because they played long and made us go back, but both in the first half and in the second we wanted to look for the result, we wanted to go forward and not despair. The attitude has always been there, that has never missing”.

Mackalister Silva exploded

The albiazul reference also spoke to the fans, acknowledging that the situation affects everyone, but assured that losing affects them as players more.

His phrase does not go down well with the fans. “It’s not just the fan, us too. With the pain that the fan feels… if there is someone who loses it is us, our work is at risk, it harms us. The fan hurts, of course it hurts, but nothing changes in his life, losing does change in ours… We will never go out without attitude. We must have our heads held high”.

Finally, Silva referred to the conditions of the playing field, which after days of concerts, added to the inclement weather, has been affected. “It is not an excuse, but we are not oblivious to the weather and that has a great influence. We had seen the field in the Santa Fe game and it was obvious, but if there is something to do, please do it, but I understand that the weather has not left”.

In Barrancabermeja next Sunday Millionaires have to go out and win against Alianza Petrolera to qualify.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

