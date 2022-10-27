According to a survey by InterPlayers, a business hub for health and wellness, sales of drugs to treat Alzheimer’s have increased in Brazil. This conclusion is related to the high price of medicines, which rose 22% in the country.

The state of Minas Gerais, according to the survey, which was based on numbers from its own database, leads with the highest increase, 33.54%, followed by Rio de Janeiro, which had 21.47%.

Already São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro follow in the lead when it comes to the sale of medicines. On the other hand, Bahia, which fell by 13%, and Paraíba, with a decline of 67.24%, were the states in which the lowest prices were recorded.

Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia, with approximately 50% of the disease being of this type. The scenario seems worrying at first glance, but the phenomenon is related to the greater observation of health after the covid-19 pandemic.

“During the period of isolation, people learned to take better care of themselves and consult more doctors, especially among the elderly. This factor, consequently, results in more diagnoses and greater demand for this type of medication”, explains Ilo Aragão de Souza, InterPlayers Commercial Intelligence manager.

Sales of Alzheimer’s Drugs in Brazil

Growth comparing January to August/21 with January to August/22 (YTD): 15%

Growth in the last 12 months, compared to the same period in the previous year (MOBILE VARIATION): 22%

Sales leaders: São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

Higher growth after the leaders: Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul

Fall: Bahia and Paraíba

UF VAR % MOV ​​VAR % YTD

São Paulo 20.56% 27.91%

Rio de Janeiro 21.47% 22.15%

Minas Gerais 33.54% 40.53%

Rio Grande do Sul 8.57% 19.99%

Bahia -13.01% -12.04%

Paraíba -67.24% -68.91%