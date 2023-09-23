He didn’t feel anything! In ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, after becoming disappointed with Joel and ‘Mike’ for uploading the video of ‘La cumbia del Atrasadoc’, Macarena He was in a big dilemma to decide who is the loved one that he was told he would find when reading the letters. For this reason, the blonde-haired woman spoke with the new butler of the Maldini and ‘Teresita’ house, who advised her to kiss the man. Dr. Cortez to know once and for all if there is chemistry between them.

Determined to try her luck, ‘Maca’ looked for Dr. Cortez and, without thinking much, surprised him with a kiss; However, Diego’s sister ended up disappointed and she confirmed that this relationship was not going to go any further.

How did Dr. Cortez react to Macarena’s kiss in ‘AFHS’?

After separating after the unexpected kiss, the Dr. Cortez He reacted very excited and happy, so he asked Macarena Take care of your ‘relationship’. However, Diego’s sister just smiled at him and thought: “I didn’t feel anything,” but as much as she felt sorry, she didn’t know how to tell Fabián that she doesn’t feel the same way.

Now, ‘Maca’ will try to find a way to talk to Dr. Cortez to clarify her situation and prevent her from suffering because of him, by continuing in a relationship.

Doctor Cortez reacted with great enthusiasm to Macarena’s kiss in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. Photo: América TV

Why did Macarena kiss Dr. Cortez in ‘AFHS’?

It all started when they met again one day during the doctor’s first visit to Las Nuevas Lomas. This excited the fans of ‘There is room at the bottom’since the actors had been a couple in another popular series of America TV. However, now, love will not be possible between them, since, even though in fiction Fabian Cortez has always been in love with Macarena, she doesn’t feel anything for him. For this reason, to confirm it, she decided to kiss him.