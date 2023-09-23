This September 26th, BANDAI NAMCO will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series And Xbox One a demo of SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollectionas announced during the special stage event held at Tokyo Game Show 2023.

The save data obtained in this trial version will be compatible with the final version of the game, so as to allow you to continue the adventure where you left off.

In addition, during the Japanese event the opening film of the game and a reveal trailer dedicated to Yuuki. You can admire all this material at the end of the news.

The full version of SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection is coming from October 6 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox OneAnd PC Street Steam.

Opening

Yuuki reveal trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu