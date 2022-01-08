Parisians pay a visit to the OL and in the standings they boast a comfortable +10 over Marseille. Lionese, on the other hand, are in enormous difficulty: 13th place and a complicated season to say the least. Many absences from both teams due to Covid and the African Cup

Postponements due to Covid also in Ligue 1. Friday began the twentieth day of the championship with Bordeaux-Marseille, Lille-Lorient and Montpellier-Troyes will not take the field. The match between Lyon and Paris Saint Germain will close the round: kick-off on Sunday at 8.45pm. Before the Christmas break, Bosz’s team drew 1-1 with Metz, the same result for Pochettino’s men in the match against Lorient. Then Mbappé and his teammates faced little Vannes (fourth division club) in the French Cup: 4-0 for the Parisians.

Latest results – The situation in the standings of Lyon remains complicated. Thirteenth place with 24 points in eighteen races and one game to catch up. The relegation zone is eight lengths below. Three draws in a row in the last few days, the victory has been missing since last November 28 against Montpellier. Better in Europe where Bosz’s team finished at the top of Group A with Rangers, Sparta Prague and Brondby. PSG leads Ligue 1 with 46 points, +10 over Marseille second. Only one knockout in the league remedied in October against Rennes, then six wins and four draws. In the Champions League, Pochettino’s men took second place in group A, behind Manchester City. In the round of 16 they will face Real Madrid.

Previous – There are 89 total comparisons between Lyon and PSG. The balance of the precedents is all in favor of the Parisians with 42 wins against 26, there are 21 draws. The team coached by Pochettino today overcame their opponents in the two most recent matches. OL’s last victory in head-to-head clashes came more than a year ago: 13 December 2020. Pay attention to the statistics. Pochettino’s side have only managed one knockout in eighteen Ligue 1 away games. Bosz’s men need points to catch up. It is from 95-96 that Lyon have not closed a championship in the second half of the table. A glimmer for the match against PSG could be the imperfect defensive solidity of Marquinhos and colleagues. They have conceded 17 goals so far, the worst at this point in the season since Qatar ownership took over the club. On Sunday we go to the field, despite the many absences between those called up for the Africa Cup and positive at Covid.

